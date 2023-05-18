True Capital Management Makes New Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

True Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 18.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after buying an additional 3,301,344 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $77,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.91. 1,036,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,837,805. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $104.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.