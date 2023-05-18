True Capital Management Makes New Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

True Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 18.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after buying an additional 3,301,344 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $77,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.91. 1,036,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,837,805. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $104.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

