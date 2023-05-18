True Capital Management Makes New $728,000 Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

True Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.32. 467,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,464. The company has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.71. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.