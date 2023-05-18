True Capital Management Makes New $6.39 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

True Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 5.2% of True Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $335.41. 22,274,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,901,242. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.93. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $335.65.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.