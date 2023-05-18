True Capital Management Makes New $349,000 Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

True Capital Management purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,447,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,881 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,839,741,000 after buying an additional 1,149,446 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after buying an additional 1,228,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.16.

NYSE CRM traded up $3.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.47. 1,611,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,620,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $208.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.62. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $212.88.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,556 shares of company stock valued at $8,517,459 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

