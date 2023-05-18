True Capital Management Makes New $1 Million Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

True Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSCT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 124.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 1,105.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 37,910 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $2,189,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCT traded up $2.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.20. 1,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,153. The company has a market cap of $309.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.70 and a 200 day moving average of $128.39. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $107.15 and a 52-week high of $140.10.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

