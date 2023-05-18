True Capital Management Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

True Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,178 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000. Coinbase Global accounts for approximately 1.5% of True Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after buying an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,310,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $258,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,711 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189,273 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $325,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,638 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 329.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 583,952 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $37,659,000 after purchasing an additional 448,055 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 320.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,011 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,472,000 after purchasing an additional 428,994 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COIN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,611,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,071,859. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.97. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.88.

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 28,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $2,116,243.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 28,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $2,116,243.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,360 shares of company stock worth $12,045,086 over the last three months. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

