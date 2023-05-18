True Capital Management Invests $526,000 in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

True Capital Management acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 39,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 40,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GBDC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.25 to $12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

NASDAQ GBDC traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $13.19. 118,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,700. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $14.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.62.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $146.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

