True Capital Management Invests $2.35 Million in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

True Capital Management purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.9% of True Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 487.2% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Insider Activity

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,424 shares of company stock valued at $15,416,750. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.91. 1,947,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,382,648. The company has a market cap of $360.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

