True Capital Management Buys Shares of 4,682 Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

True Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,200,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,050,000 after buying an additional 37,279 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 687.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,016,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,487,000 after buying an additional 1,759,924 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,735,000 after buying an additional 79,437 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 705,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,337,000 after buying an additional 58,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,232.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,643,000 after purchasing an additional 510,323 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.52. 172,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,664. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.51 and a 200 day moving average of $83.07. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $72.96 and a 12 month high of $90.87.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

