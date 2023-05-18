TRON (TRX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $184.14 Million

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 18th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0706 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion and approximately $184.14 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TRON has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003492 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003080 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001461 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,382,573,720 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

