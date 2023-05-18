Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX) to Issue Dividend of €0.01

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Tritax EuroBox Trading Down 4.2 %

EBOX opened at GBX 66.37 ($0.83) on Thursday. Tritax EuroBox has a 52 week low of GBX 56.30 ($0.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 99 ($1.24). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 63.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 64.58. The firm has a market cap of £280.56 million, a P/E ratio of 277.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78.

About Tritax EuroBox

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

