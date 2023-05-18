Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Trading 0.8% Higher

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 225.80 ($2.83) and last traded at GBX 222.40 ($2.79). 85,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 291,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220.60 ($2.76).

Tremor International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £335.63 million, a PE ratio of 1,863.33 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 221.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 278.86.

Get Tremor International alerts:

Insider Activity at Tremor International

In related news, insider Ofer Druker sold 6,524 shares of Tremor International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.26), for a total value of £16,962.40 ($21,248.15). Company insiders own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.