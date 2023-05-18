Tredje AP fonden Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,300 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $34,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,393 shares of company stock worth $4,962,294 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $291.38. 1,047,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,079. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $298.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.51.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

