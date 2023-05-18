Tredje AP fonden Increases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Intuit were worth $36,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of INTU traded up $12.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $444.04. 790,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,394. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $490.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $124.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on INTU shares. UBS Group started coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323 in the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

