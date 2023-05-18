Tredje AP fonden Increases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,174 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $26,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 152,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $933,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ADI traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $190.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.26. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $198.24. The company has a market capitalization of $96.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,745 shares of company stock worth $6,151,695 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.41.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

