Tredje AP fonden Has $80.68 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tredje AP fonden raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,796 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.4% of Tredje AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $80,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 40,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $190.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,371. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.39 and its 200 day moving average is $178.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.86 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $262.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

