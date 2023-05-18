Tredje AP fonden Has $18.31 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Centene were worth $18,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centene by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Centene by 104.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Centene by 10.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Insider Activity

Centene Stock Down 2.8 %

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Centene stock traded down $1.86 on Thursday, hitting $65.34. The company had a trading volume of 783,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,706,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.13 and a 200-day moving average of $74.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Articles

