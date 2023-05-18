Tredje AP fonden Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,210 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Netflix were worth $24,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Netflix Stock Up 9.6 %

Netflix stock traded up $32.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $372.75. 15,311,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,297,652. The company has a market cap of $165.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.28 and a twelve month high of $379.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $325.90 and a 200-day moving average of $319.16.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.