Tredje AP fonden Buys 2,123 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,374 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $16,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,898,096 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,583,182,000 after purchasing an additional 265,087 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,819,568 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $159,550,000 after acquiring an additional 353,629 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $12,058,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,512,319 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $132,479,000 after acquiring an additional 574,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.01. 1,305,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,012. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.54. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $135.42.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

