Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,500 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.76% of Treace Medical Concepts worth $22,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 35.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Treace Medical Concepts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,390. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 9.58 and a quick ratio of 8.61. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.89 and a beta of -0.01.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 30.48% and a negative return on equity of 48.57%. The company had revenue of $49.77 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director F Barry Bays sold 9,400 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $204,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,291,683 shares in the company, valued at $28,081,188.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James T. Treace sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 861,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,742,770.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director F Barry Bays sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $204,356.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,291,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,081,188.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,191 shares of company stock worth $8,414,284 over the last 90 days. 28.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Treace Medical Concepts Profile

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Featured Articles

