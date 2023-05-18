Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:TCI opened at $36.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $47.76.

Institutional Trading of Transcontinental Realty Investors

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.

