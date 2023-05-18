Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $141.58

Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 141.58 ($1.77) and traded as low as GBX 136.55 ($1.71). Town Centre Securities shares last traded at GBX 138.50 ($1.73), with a volume of 5,679 shares traded.

Town Centre Securities Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £68.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 141.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 150.98.

Town Centre Securities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. Town Centre Securities’s payout ratio is -1,351.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Town Centre Securities Company Profile

In other news, insider Michael Ziff sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.73), for a total value of £20,010 ($25,065.76). Corporate insiders own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

