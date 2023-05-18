Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Cut to C$94.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective decreased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$98.00 to C$94.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$104.14 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$96.60.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD traded down C$0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$81.83. 659,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,796,505. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$81.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$86.59. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$76.40 and a 52 week high of C$97.13. The stock has a market cap of C$149.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.16 by C$0.07. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of C$12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.12 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.6199575 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total transaction of C$3,367,426.32. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

