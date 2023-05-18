Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,159 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $835,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 115,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 927,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 232,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.77. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $39.09.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.00%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

