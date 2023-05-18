Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

VFH stock opened at $77.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $72.96 and a 52 week high of $90.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.07.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

