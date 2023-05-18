Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 521 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 5.2% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.9% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 19,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Insider Activity

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

In other news, VP William R. Dereu sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $48,942.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,914.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, VP William R. Dereu sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $48,942.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,914.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,239,189.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,202.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,443 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $46.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day moving average is $46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $56.09.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.34 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 8.87%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Featured Stories

