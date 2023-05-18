Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 195 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $809,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $833,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $137.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.41. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

