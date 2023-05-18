Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 10,750 Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.14% of BioXcel Therapeutics worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,039,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, insider Javier Rodriguez sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $48,766.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,350 shares in the company, valued at $118,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,039,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,354 shares of company stock worth $1,915,889. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BTAI. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $26.86 on Thursday. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $34.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.