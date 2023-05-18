Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 292.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,155 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VRP opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.49. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $23.73.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

