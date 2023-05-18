Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $1.04 Million Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $83.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.91 and a 200-day moving average of $82.11. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $67.47 and a one year high of $86.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

