Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 773,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,878,000 after buying an additional 19,377 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $219.12 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $220.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 68.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.03.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.50%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,954.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Stories

