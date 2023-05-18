Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,426,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,060,399,000 after buying an additional 2,576,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,333,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,492,861,000 after buying an additional 534,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,594,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,776,574,000 after buying an additional 368,768 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,240,000 after buying an additional 72,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,846,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,323,000 after buying an additional 1,978,928 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.4 %

PEG opened at $61.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.78 and a 200 day moving average of $60.78.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

