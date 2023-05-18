Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.36% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FEMB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FEMB opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.30. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $28.83.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.