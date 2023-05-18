Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,507,000 after purchasing an additional 28,148 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,825,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $48,070,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 8,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $56.03 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $69.46. The company has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average is $57.49.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.17). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

