TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 81,390 Shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 863,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,390 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of MVB Financial worth $19,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MVB Financial by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MVB Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in MVB Financial by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MVB Financial by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MVB Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 506,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at MVB Financial

In other news, Director W Marston Becker purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.73 per share, for a total transaction of $128,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,118.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MVB Financial Price Performance

MVBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of MVB Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MVB Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MVB Financial from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MVB Financial from $24.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MVBF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.46. 1,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,049. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $221.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.78. MVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $39.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million. MVB Financial had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 5.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is 37.57%.

About MVB Financial

(Get Rating)

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.