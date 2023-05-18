TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 24,670 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,670 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Columbus McKinnon worth $14,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 34,149 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,730 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.89. 4,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,584. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

