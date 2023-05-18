TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 1,590 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 320,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $31,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Exponent by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $36,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,487.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exponent news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $120,186.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $36,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,487.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,088 shares of company stock valued at $194,121. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exponent stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.49. 12,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.61. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.97 and a 1-year high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $140.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.17 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 30.86%. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

