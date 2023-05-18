TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 128,380 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,447,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,380 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $38,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Victory Capital by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Victory Capital by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Victory Capital by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after buying an additional 159,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Victory Capital by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Victory Capital news, insider Kelly Stevenson Cliff sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $414,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 431,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,293,010.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.36. 23,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.81.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $201.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Victory Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 36.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on VCTR. Bank of America boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.89.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Articles

