TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,584,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,900 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.00% of ACV Auctions worth $13,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 46.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barrington Research upped their price target on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ACV Auctions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Insider Activity

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

In other news, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $212,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,052,839.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $212,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,052,839.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Vikas Mehta sold 82,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $999,595.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 354,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,281,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,629,683 shares of company stock worth $81,386,858 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.16. 212,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $97.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. As a group, analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

ACV Auctions Profile

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.