TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,252,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809,200 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.65% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $37,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $673,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 438,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after buying an additional 225,045 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 24,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALGM traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.06. The company had a trading volume of 177,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,814. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 1.69. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $48.72.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

