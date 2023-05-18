TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,030 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of Regal Rexnord worth $29,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth about $1,032,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 226,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,155,000 after buying an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RRX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

RRX stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.53. 16,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,482. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $108.28 and a 52-week high of $162.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

