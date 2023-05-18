TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 418,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.40% of Boot Barn worth $26,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Boot Barn by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 13,089 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 632.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Stock Down 11.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded down $8.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,871,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,976. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.35. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BOOT shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

