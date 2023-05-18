TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Invests $24.71 Million in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,009,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,705,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flywire during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 170.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,600. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $31.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alex Finkelstein sold 34,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $1,004,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,673,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $354,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,858,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex Finkelstein sold 34,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $1,004,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,673,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,094,296 shares of company stock valued at $90,892,475 in the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

