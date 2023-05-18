TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $20.95 Million Stock Position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,429,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,600 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 5.36% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals worth $20,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 4,853 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $72,892.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,089,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,360,580.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 4,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $72,892.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,089,253 shares in the company, valued at $16,360,580.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,658,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,430 shares of company stock valued at $860,136 over the last three months. 24.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TARS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.13. 23,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,398. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $19.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.08. The firm has a market cap of $432.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 15.74, a current ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

