TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 42,530 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,695,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,530 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Pinterest worth $41,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,933,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,690,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,053 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Pinterest by 200.0% during the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Pinterest by 1.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,145,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,716,000 after acquiring an additional 191,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Pinterest by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,861,000 after acquiring an additional 235,403 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Pinterest Stock Up 1.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Pinterest stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.16. 1,138,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,057,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of -48.78 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $29.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.18.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at $14,523,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $238,128.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 339,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,224,165.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,648 shares of company stock worth $4,083,099 over the last ninety days. 6.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.