Threshold Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $274.28 million and approximately $5.95 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0274 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007140 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00026154 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018101 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,838.12 or 1.00047862 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,705,770,732.7812 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02785475 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $5,340,236.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.