Thomas William Burns Sells 3,704 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) CEO Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $222,277.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,444,519.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Glaukos Price Performance
Shares of Glaukos stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.67. The company had a trading volume of 267,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,776. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $60.92.
Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 48.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GKOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.
About Glaukos
Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.
