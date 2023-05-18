Thomas William Burns Sells 3,704 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) CEO Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $222,277.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,444,519.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Glaukos stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.67. The company had a trading volume of 267,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,776. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $60.92.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 48.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Glaukos by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,719,000 after acquiring an additional 44,555 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 14.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,520,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,191,000 after acquiring an additional 194,028 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,619,000 after purchasing an additional 40,757 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 64,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,664,000 after purchasing an additional 520,758 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

