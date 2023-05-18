The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Lowered by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,036 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in TJX Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,445 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,336 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

TJX opened at $78.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.17.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 44.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.