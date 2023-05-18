The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN) Declares GBX 3.30 Dividend

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Scottish American Investment Stock Up 1.1 %

LON:SAIN traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) on Thursday, hitting GBX 539 ($6.75). The stock had a trading volume of 180,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of £953.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1,440.54 and a beta of 0.63. Scottish American Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 434 ($5.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 541 ($6.78). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 517.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 511.96.

Get Scottish American Investment alerts:

Insider Activity at Scottish American Investment

In related news, insider Christine Montgomery purchased 10,000 shares of Scottish American Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 493 ($6.18) per share, for a total transaction of £49,300 ($61,756.23). In other news, insider Christine Montgomery purchased 10,000 shares of Scottish American Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 493 ($6.18) per share, for a total transaction of £49,300 ($61,756.23). Also, insider Dame Mariot Leslie purchased 2,000 shares of Scottish American Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.13) per share, with a total value of £9,780 ($12,251.03). 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Scottish American Investment

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scottish American Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish American Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.