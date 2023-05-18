The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,710,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 71,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,424 shares of company stock valued at $15,416,750. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,382,648. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11. The firm has a market cap of $360.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

